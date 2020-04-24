Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
1:30 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Grover Simms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grover Willis Simms


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grover Willis Simms Obituary
Grover Willis Simms

NEWARK - A graveside service for Grover Willis Simms, 86, of Newark, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Grover passed away April 23, 2020, at Arlington Care Center. He was born January 28, 1934, in Harrison Twp., to the late Stirl A. and Twylight Ethel (McClain) Simms.

Grover was raised in a Children's home. He retired from AEP and also worked for B&L Railroad, Riss Trucking Company, owned B&G Cleaning, floor guard at the skating rink, and umpired for Fiberglass Softball. Grover was a member of the Eagles, Moose, a pool league, and was an avid bowler.

He is survived by his children, Lou Ann (Wayne) Lawrence of Newark, Gary Barber of TX, Ronnie Simms of Heath, Cathy Simms of Newark, Kay (Charles Blankenship) Simms of Newark, Carolyn Simms of Marysville, and Lloyd Christopher Simms of Newark; brother, Harvey Simms of Pataskala, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Marie (Crain) Simms.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grover's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now