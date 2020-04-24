|
Grover Willis Simms
NEWARK - A graveside service for Grover Willis Simms, 86, of Newark, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Grover passed away April 23, 2020, at Arlington Care Center. He was born January 28, 1934, in Harrison Twp., to the late Stirl A. and Twylight Ethel (McClain) Simms.
Grover was raised in a Children's home. He retired from AEP and also worked for B&L Railroad, Riss Trucking Company, owned B&G Cleaning, floor guard at the skating rink, and umpired for Fiberglass Softball. Grover was a member of the Eagles, Moose, a pool league, and was an avid bowler.
He is survived by his children, Lou Ann (Wayne) Lawrence of Newark, Gary Barber of TX, Ronnie Simms of Heath, Cathy Simms of Newark, Kay (Charles Blankenship) Simms of Newark, Carolyn Simms of Marysville, and Lloyd Christopher Simms of Newark; brother, Harvey Simms of Pataskala, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Marie (Crain) Simms.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020