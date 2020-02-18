|
Guy Edward Dugan, 77, of Bladensburg passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Mount Vernon surrounded by his family. He was born on March 23, 1942 near Frazeysburg to the late Layrd V. and Harriet Marie (Lingafelter) Dugan.
Guy was a member of the Perry Chapel Baptist Church, a life benefactor member of the NRA, the Ohio Oil and Gas Association, and the Colonial City Moose Lodge #2555. Guy began working in the oil patch in 1960, forming Dugan Drilling Inc. in 1980 and later in 2006 started Dugan Oil and Gas LLC. He was an avid deer hunter and he enjoyed trap shooting. In his spare time, he could be found working on the family farm. Guy's greatest passion in life was spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and he earned the nickname, "Oil Can Harry".
Guy is survived by his wife, Linda D. (Ogle) Dugan, whom he married on August 11, 1963; daughter, Stephanie (Bret) Warner of Bladensburg; son, Barry (Brenda) Dugan of Bladensburg grandchildren, Evan (Sonia) Dugan of Bladensburg, Kyle (Melisha) Warner of Saint Louisville and Austin (Bria) Warner of Gambier; great grandchildren, Roselie Dugan, Kasen Warner, Madison, Warner, Owen Warner and Collynns Warner; 2 step granddaughters, 5 step great grandchildren; and 2 step great great grandchildren; sister, Esther (Larry) Houck of Utica; brother, James (Gwen) Dugan of Bladensburg; sister-in-law, Kelly Dugan of Bladensburg; uncle, LaVerne (Marge) Dugan of Newburg, IN and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Guy was preceded in death by a great grandson, Wyatt Dugan; and a brother, John Dugan.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon. A funeral service celebrating the life of Guy will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Bladensburg Church of Christ with Pastor Ben McKinstry officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery, Bladensburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bladensburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 46, Bladensburg, Ohio 43005, Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Rd., Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 or the Bladensburg Community Heritage Foundation, 25821 New Guilford Rd., Bladensburg, Ohio 43005.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020