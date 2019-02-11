|
Guy H. Wages
Millersburg - Guy H. Wages, age 65, of Millersburg, Ohio and formerly of Newark, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg, Ohio following a period of declining health.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio with military rights being conducted by the US Army.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local veterans service center.
Guy was born May 14, 1953 in Newark, Ohio and was the son of Lloyd and Catherine (Blackburn) Wages. He was a veteran of the US army.
He is survived by a brother, Thomas (Sue) Wages of Tallahassee, Florida; and a sister, Donna Leposky of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 11, 2019