Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Ludwig


1957 - 2019
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Ludwig Obituary
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Ludwig

Utica - Gwendolyn "Gwen" (Scanlon) Ludwig, age 61, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly August 14. 2019, at her residence.

She was born October 9, 1957 in Newark, Ohio to the late Genevieve (Young) and Maurice Scanlon, Sr.

Gwen loved getting her family together at her home and having cookouts. She loved outdoors activities such as camping, fishing and playing with her grandchildren.

She cared for many animals over the years. Gwen's favorite pets were her pet raccoons, who eventually lived in cages behind her house. These raccoons were more like family members to Gwen. Many of them lived a nice life with her inside her home with her until they grew older. It was at that time they were placed into cages behind her home. Gwen was also an avid card player who loved playing poker with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Howard D. Ludwig; two sons, Steve (Kathy) Ramsey and Roy Ramsey II; a daughter, Kim Harris; two sisters, Patricia (Tom) Martin and Chris (Andy) York; two brothers, Bruce Scanlon and Neil Scanlon; seven grandchildren, Samantha Harris, Kodi Harris, Ara Ramsey, Roy Ramsey lll, Cameron Ramsey, Weslee Roberts and David Bloise; a great grandchild, Brayden Gay; nineteen nieces and nephews; and eighteen great nieces and nephews,

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Emma, Louise and Mary; and a brother, Maurice Scanlon, Jr.

No calling hours or services will be observed.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Ludwig family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 20, 2019
