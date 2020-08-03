1/1
H. Robert "Bob" Evans
H. Robert "Bob" Evans

Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of H. Robert "Bob" Evans, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 7, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in Smith Chapel Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.

Bob, a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at the Newark Care and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born in Shawnee, Ohio to the late Otto and Mary (Bickle) Evans.

He was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary's High School, Lancaster, and served with the United States Army. Following this, Bob moved to Newark in 1962 and became owner and operator of the Newark Family Shoes where he worked 55 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Newark Kiwanis Association for 37 years, Newark Downtown Association, Historic Hudson Community Association, and Knights of Columbus.

Bob is survived by his niece, Virginia Short, great-nephew, Stephen Short; great-great-nieces, Celeste and Lacey Short; and longtime family friends, Sue and Russell Ety and Iva and Dan Stradley.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Nellie (Frank) McNeely.

Friends and family may call from 3-6 P.M., Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 5:30 P.M. All who knew Bob are encouraged to attend ceremonies with required facial coverings.

To share your memory of Bob or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com. Memorial contributions in Bob's honor may be made Newark Kiwanis Association, www.newarkohiokiwanis.org.








Published in Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
