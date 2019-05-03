Services
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
115 Parana Dr.
Newark, OH
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life gathering for Haley L. "Rob" Robbins, 64, of Newark, will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, at 115 Parana Dr. Newark, OH. Haley passed away April 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 12, 1954, in Columbus, to the late Curtis M. and Betty J. (Dragoo) Robbins.

Rob was a 1973 graduate of Watkins Memorial High School. He retired from Owens Corning. He was an avid golfer who could out hack Paul Bunyan. We must find the joy for knowing him and the time we got to spend with him, and that we can all find solace that he will never call any of us Harold again.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn A. (Penn) Robbins; children, Christina (Christopher) Johnson of Pickerington, and Gary Robbins of Newark; siblings, Larry (Kathy) Robbins of Springfield, Cheryl Rector of Newark, Rolland (Marcia) Robbins of Pataskala, and Bryon (Jim Cavello) Robbins of Nevada; grandchildren, Dillon, Billy, Benny, Anna, and Emily Johnson, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Central Ohio.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 3, 2019
