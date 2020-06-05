Hallie Withem
NEWARK - Hallie Withem, 85, of Newark, passed away on June 3, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born in West Virginia on July 11, 1934 to the late Harry and Mary Elizabeth (Powell) Blevins.
Hallie was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, number fill-ins, Yahtzee and collected unicorns. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Mary Elizabeth Allen, Lewis Grover (Carol) Withem, Jr., Jessie (Tommy) Lovell, Richard Lee (Donna) Withem, William Forest (Kathy) Withem and Ruth Ann Withem; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers; three sisters; and her great grand baby, Trey A. Collier.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. Those over 65 years of age or with chronic medical conditions may visit from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, those with the last name of A-L from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. and those with the last name of M-Z from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. We ask that masks be worn inside the funeral home. For your protection, a maximum of 35 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.
A private funeral service will be held for the family.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Hallie or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Hallie and her family.
NEWARK - Hallie Withem, 85, of Newark, passed away on June 3, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born in West Virginia on July 11, 1934 to the late Harry and Mary Elizabeth (Powell) Blevins.
Hallie was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, number fill-ins, Yahtzee and collected unicorns. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Mary Elizabeth Allen, Lewis Grover (Carol) Withem, Jr., Jessie (Tommy) Lovell, Richard Lee (Donna) Withem, William Forest (Kathy) Withem and Ruth Ann Withem; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers; three sisters; and her great grand baby, Trey A. Collier.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. Those over 65 years of age or with chronic medical conditions may visit from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, those with the last name of A-L from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. and those with the last name of M-Z from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. We ask that masks be worn inside the funeral home. For your protection, a maximum of 35 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.
A private funeral service will be held for the family.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Hallie or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Hallie and her family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.