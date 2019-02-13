|
Harlan Scott Harmon
Newark - A funeral service for Harlan Scott Harmon, 51, of Newark, formerly of Granville, will be held 6:00 P.M. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway in Granville with Rev. Cindy Riggs as celebrant. Family will receive friends two hours prior the service beginning with a Masonic Service at 4:00 P.M. at the church. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.
Scott died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. He was born May 21, 1967 to Harlan and Julia Harmon.
Scott was a surveyor and had his own business. Some say he was one of kind. Scott was true to himself; honest, friendly and outgoing. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he was also a member of Farmers Masonic Lodge #135 F. & A. M. He had a wide variety of interests and talents.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his love and partner, Linnia Kendall; five children, Sarah (Jed) Middaugh, Chris (Sarah) Harmon, Mari Harmon, Rebecca Harmon, and Finley Harmon; grandchildren, Samantha, Addison, and Amelia; siblings, Paul (Sally) Harmon, Vickie (Jeff) Ellis, Susan Winkfield, and Matt Harmon; mother of his four eldest children, Mary Reeser; and trusted canine companion, Karma.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 13, 2019