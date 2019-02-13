Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
102 E. Broadway
Granville, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
102 E. Broadway
Granville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
102 E. Broadway
Granville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harlan Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harlan Scott Harmon


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harlan Scott Harmon Obituary
Harlan Scott Harmon

Newark - A funeral service for Harlan Scott Harmon, 51, of Newark, formerly of Granville, will be held 6:00 P.M. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway in Granville with Rev. Cindy Riggs as celebrant. Family will receive friends two hours prior the service beginning with a Masonic Service at 4:00 P.M. at the church. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.

Scott died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. He was born May 21, 1967 to Harlan and Julia Harmon.

Scott was a surveyor and had his own business. Some say he was one of kind. Scott was true to himself; honest, friendly and outgoing. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he was also a member of Farmers Masonic Lodge #135 F. & A. M. He had a wide variety of interests and talents.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his love and partner, Linnia Kendall; five children, Sarah (Jed) Middaugh, Chris (Sarah) Harmon, Mari Harmon, Rebecca Harmon, and Finley Harmon; grandchildren, Samantha, Addison, and Amelia; siblings, Paul (Sally) Harmon, Vickie (Jeff) Ellis, Susan Winkfield, and Matt Harmon; mother of his four eldest children, Mary Reeser; and trusted canine companion, Karma.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.