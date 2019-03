Harley Burchard, Jr



Newark - Harley Burchard, Jr. age 86, of Newark, passed away at his home on February 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 21, 1932 to the late Harley and Anna (Spurrier) Burchard in Newark, OH.



Harley retired from Owens Corning after over 25 years of service. He was a 32nd degree Mason, and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was also a life time member of the Newark Eagles #387, the Druids, and I Am Union. Harley attended Community Wesleyan Church for many years.



Harley is survived by his children, Cheryl (Charlie Oliver) Hickman, Jerry (Maggie) Burchard, Doug (Lett) Burchard, and June (Rob) Nicodemus; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and siblings, Earl (Mary Lou) Burchard, William (Sally) Burchard, Lucille Corder, and Mary (Joe) Whittington.



In addition to his parents, Harley is preceded in death by his loving wife, Denva; siblings, Shelton, Charles, Anna Mae, and Mildred; brother-in-law, Richard Corder; and special nephew, John Burchard.



A memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Community Wesleyan Church, 161 Myrtle Ave, Newark, OH 43055.



Published in the Advocate on Mar. 3, 2019