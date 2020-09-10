Harley David Berry
Frazeysburg - Harley David Berry, 71, of Warsaw, Ohio died Wednesday afternoon, September 9, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born June 9, 1949 in Zanesville he was the son of the late Harley A. and Mildred L. (Dickerson) Berry Smyers and was a 1968 graduate of River View High School. He was a machine operator at American National Can of Newark for 30 years and was also employed by Pretty Products and Hawthorne Trucking, both of Coshocton. He enjoyed Draft Horse pulling contests and was a member of the Buckeye Horse Pullers Association. He also enjoyed truck pulling, tractor pulling and classic cars. His greatest enjoyment was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Sara J. (Miller) Berry whom he married April 17, 1970; one daughter and son in-law, Shelli and Greg McDaniel of Frazeysburg; one son and daughter in-law, Austin and Amy Berry of Warsaw and three grandchildren, Raiff, Case and Georgia. Also surviving are three sisters, Pat (George) Locke of Newark, Cathy (Kenny) Jenkins of Frazeysburg and Karen Berry of Zanesville; a step-brother, Rudolph "Bud" Smyers of Pittsburgh, PA and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father, Lynn Smyers and a half brother, Dick Berry.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, September 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Joel Mason officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105/donors@stjude.org.