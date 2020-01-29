|
|
Harley J. Hanes, Sr.
Newark - A funeral service for Harley J. Hanes, Sr., 92, of Newark will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark with Rev. Brian Humphreys officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.
Mr. Hanes passed away on January 27, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Center. He was born on June 22, 1927 in Columbus to the late Stewart A. and Emalie (Flowers) Hanes.
Harley served honorably in the U.S. Navy and Air Force. He served during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired machinist from Owens Corning. He was a 75 year member of the IAMAW Union. He was also in the Fiberglass Campers Association.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Bonnie L. (Moore) Hanes; son, Harley J. (Janet) Hanes, Jr.; daughters, Susan Hayes and Judy McDonald; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant brother.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020