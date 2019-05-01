|
|
Harold E. Heightshoe, Jr.
NEWARK - Harold E. Heightshoe, Jr., 80, of Newark, passed April 26, 2019, at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. He was born July 31, 1938, in Newark, to the late Harold E. Heightshoe Sr. and Anna (Stricklin) Heightshoe.
Harold was an avid fan of OSU and Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed euchre club, playing dominos and bingo, fishing, and seeing old cars.
Harold is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Bob) Hettinger; son Todd (Monica) Heightshoe; grandchildren, Jordan, Nikki, Jessica, Mikayla, Madyson, Cara and Clarke; great-grandchildren, Everett and Jaxon, and also survived by a sister.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Jean (Atchison) Heightshoe, and brother, Robert R. Heightshoe.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 5 p.m., on Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street in Newark. A funeral service will be held at 5 pm, on Thursday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 1, 2019