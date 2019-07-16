|
Harold F. Gregg, Jr.
Newark - A funeral service for Harold F. Gregg, Jr. 90 of Newark will be held Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Payton and Doug Stout officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Mr. Gregg passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019 at the Flint Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 7, 1929 in Newark to Harold F. Gregg, Sr. and Mae L. (Johnson) Gregg.
Mr. Gregg retired after 41 years as an engineer with CSXT. He served in the U S Coast Guard. He was a Lifetime member of American Legion Post 85. He was a member and past-president of the Heath Seniors and Zerger Hall Seniors. He had published five books of poetry and was referred to as the "Heath Poet". He enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing euchre.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Whited) Gregg; children, Nancy (Michael) Myers, of Bradenton, FL, Barry A. (Catherine) Gregg of Mt. Vernon, Terry (Nancy) Gregg of Newark, Candy (Doug) Stout of Newark; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; step-children, Sherri (Ron) Wilson of Marion, Adriene (Jamie) Osborn of Dayton, Joseph Burton, Arizona, Paul (Deborah) Primmer, III of FL; eight step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gregg; stepson, Lonny Burton.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday July, 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home 1850 West Main Street.
The family requests memorial contributions to the .
Published in the Advocate on July 16, 2019