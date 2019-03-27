|
|
Harold Greten, Jr.
Granville - Harold Greten, Jr., age 84, of Granville, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on March 24, 2019. He was born in 1934 in Zanesville, OH to the late Frances and Harold Greten, Sr.
In Harold's early years, his family called him Junior. After a few years in elementary school, he became Junie. Today, he is still called Junie by his family and Muskingum County friends.
A graduate from Rosecrans Catholic High School in Zanesville, Harold established many lifelong friendships. As a graduate from the Ohio State University with a B.S. in Geology, he remained a true O.S.U. Buckeye fan. He served seven years in the Ohio National Guard.
October 1961 started Harold's thirty-six year career with State Farm Insurance. He received training and on-going education, completing an insurance law degree from LaSalle University. Always proud to be a State Farm employee, Harold worked as a Claim Superintendent in Ohio and often referred to State Farm employees as his second family. Again, establishing lifelong friendships.
Harold was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church since 1968 where he served as usher and member of Knights of Columbus since 1959. He also served on the Granville Tree and Landscape Committee where he was instrumental in the planning of the Opera House Park in Granville. He enjoyed nature and gardening; his gardens were on the Granville Garden Tour three times. Sports were always a big part of his life whether participating, watching, reading or talking about it.
A nurturing father, Harold was involved with all of his sons' activities from infancy, school, church, Indian Guides, Scouting, and sports. He spent thirteen summers coaching Little League baseball, teaching fairness, tradition, and building character while enjoying meeting the younger players and their families. One of the sweetest times of his Little League coaching career was when Harold was able to coach his granddaughters in their leagues in Sanibel Island, Florida. He never missed a sporting event when his sons were playing. One son played in the 4-H Band, and for seven years, Harold never missed a concert.
Special memories include holidays, summer picnics, special occasion celebrations with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children blending families together, establishing traditions for the next generation. Another special memory was when Nancy's aunt passed away and her gift to Harold was her six year old dog, Charlie. Charlie became Harold's companion, a source of enjoyment and comfort.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Nancy (Payton) Greten; sons, John Kevin (Melissa) Greten of Sanibel Island, FL, William Kerry Greten of Newark, and David Kelly Greten (Lori) of Sanibel Island, FL; grandchildren, Kelsey Anne Greten, Katherine Marie Greten, Kallie Jordan Greten, Stephen Rice, and Mitchell Rice; friends, Danny and Emily Shuster; and sister, Donna Marie (Henry) Long of Zanesville.
Harold valued the role of husband, father, and grandpa and will be forever remembered for his unconditional love for his family and friends. We will miss him.
The family expresses gratitude to the Licking Memorial physicians, the oncology nursing staff who provided expert care, and the clerical staff that scheduled many appointments.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The Church of St. Edward the Confessor, 785 Newark-Granville Road, in Granville with Msgr. Paul P. Enke as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church or Licking Memorial Health Foundation, 1320 W. Main St., Newark, OH 43055.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019