Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Kevin" Haines


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold "Kevin" Haines Obituary
Harold "Kevin" Haines

NEWARK -

A funeral service, celebrating the life of Harold "Kevin" Haines, 75, of Newark, will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery, with military honors observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Monday, February, 18th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Kevin was born on September 4, 1943 in New York City, NY to the late Robert and Mary (Snow) Haines. He passed away on February 15, 2019 at Arlington Care Center in Newark.

Kevin proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was an equipment specialist with the Newark Air Force base for many years. He was a member of the Newark Moose Lodge. He enjoyed cooking, photography, traveling and spending time with his loving family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Janet (Sampson) Haines; son, Harold "Greg" (Diana) Haines; brother, Steven (Shirley) Haines; grandchildren, Alan, Kristin and Katie; great grandchildren, Rylee, Brady, Brantley, Gabbi, Alan and James; and nephew, Matthew Haines.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tod Haines.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kevin to the .

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Kevin or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Kevin and the Haines family.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now