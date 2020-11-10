1/1
Harold Lynn
Harold Lynn

Newark - Harold L. Lynn, 87, of Newark, Ohio died Sunday morning at The Inn at Chapel Grove. Born January 12, 1933 in Newton Township, he was the son of the late John H.C. Lynn and Etta Bernice Lingafelter. He married his wife, Juanita Ruth (Flowers) Lynn on October 25, 1953. Harold was a self-employed masonry contractor. He was a collector of Indian Relics.

Surviving are his two sons, Steve (Patty) Lynn and Roger (Rosella) Lynn and one daughter, Luca (Victor Messina) DeVault, all of Newark; 5 grandchildren, Brandy (Mike) Waldeck, Levi (Kate) Lynn, Marshall (Jodi) Lynn, Travis (Gina) DeVault, Samantha (Steven) Fitzsimmons; and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Lynn and brother, John H. Lynn. No calling hours or service will be observed per Harold's wishes.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
