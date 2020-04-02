|
Harold "H.K." Prugh
Newark - Harold Keith Prugh (or as he liked to be called "H.K."), age 89, of Westerville, and former Newark resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1930 to the late Floyd and Agnes Prugh.
He graduated from New Concord High School in 1948 where he excelled at football, basketball, baseball, and was class president. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Muskingum University where he continued participation in the same sports. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and France for two years before settling in Newark, OH with his bride, Joanne, whom he married in 1958. He worked in the Newark Public School System for 30 years where he taught history and coached football, basketball, and baseball. After retiring in 1985, he worked for the City of Newark for 5 years.
Harold's passions included supporting and enjoying his grandsons in all their endeavors, watching and talking about high school and college football and basketball, volunteering his time to athletic interests and church activities, and traveling the world to see sites of historical significance. He was a Deacon and Elder at Second Presbyterian Church in Newark and was past President of the Newark Athletic Booster Club.
He is survived by his loving wife Joanne of 61 years, his son, Brad (Michele) Prugh of Westerville, his three grandsons, Bryant, Brady (Katie), and Joshua, his great granddaughter, Audrey, and his brother Bob Prugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dortha Evans, and his daughter-in-law, Christine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold's memory to Second Presbyterian Church, 42 E. Church St. Newark, OH and/or Newark Athletic Boosters, 314 Granville, St. Newark, OH.
Funeral services will be held privately, however a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
