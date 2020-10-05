1/1
Harold Vernon Reynolds
Harold Vernon Reynolds

NASHPORT - A funeral service celebrating the life of Harold Vernon Reynolds, 83 of Nashport, formerly of Pataskala, will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Community Church of Buckeye Lake, 4381 Walnut Rd., Buckeye Lake, with Pastor Kevin Blade officiating. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 285 E. Main St. Kirkersville.

Harold was born on November 25, 1936 to the late James L. and Anna (Ricketts) Reynolds. He passed away on October 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

Prior to retirement, Harold worked for the Village of Hebron in the street maintenance department for many years. He was a member of LIUNA Laborers Local 423 in Columbus for 53 years. He enjoyed CB radios, working on small engines and restoring tractors. Most importantly was the time he spent with his family, he never met a stranger and loved everyone he met.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Jammie "Fannie" (Gullett) Reynolds, whom he married February 15, 1957; children, James A. (Connie) Reynolds, Barry L. (Jolie) Reynolds, Randy J. (Donna Jean) Reynolds and Lori L. (John) Heminger; sisters, Audrey Pietro and Judy Grant; grandchildren, Kelly (Andy) Willard, Dr. James (Tricia) Reynolds, Shawn (Jaime) Reynolds, Alexis Reynolds, Amanda (Jeremy) Starcher, Sydney Reynolds, Maggie Reynolds, Nicholas Reynolds, Jessica Heminger, Ian (Lauren) Heminger and Josh (Nikkie) Heminger; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nicole King; siblings, Evelyn Wells, Gerald Reynolds, Ruth Reynolds, Maxine Blade and Kenneth Reynolds.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Harold to First Community Church of Buckeye Lake. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Harold or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Harold and his family.






Published in Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
