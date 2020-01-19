|
Harold W. Pound
Newark - A Graveside Service for Harold W. Pound, 90, of Newark will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Scott Schieber officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.
Harold passed away on January 17, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Center in Newark after a brief illness. He was born on April 2, 1929 in Newark to the late Amzi and Abigail (Wright) Pound.
He grew up in Newark and was a 1946 graduate from Newark High School where he played on the basketball team. The youngest of 9 children, Harold always enjoyed time with his siblings, working with his brothers, and hunting. He was married to Anna Eloise (deceased) and built his own home where they lived since 1959. Harold was an Army Veteran and served as a medic in the Korean War on the 38th parallel. He worked with his older brother, Carl for many years installing siding and awnings on many homes and businesses in Newark. He also worked alongside his son for many years in construction. When not working he could often be found on the golf course, playing pool or tinkering in his basement and engineering things around his house. Harold was always known for his strong work ethic, craftsmanship, sense of independence and joking spirit.
Harold is survived by his children, Jancie (Willie) Bertini, Fred (Mae) Pound, Linda (Jesse) Cannoy and grandchildren, Lindsey (Bill) Hoskinson, Abby (Mike) Shipley, Tyler Bertini, Maryanna Houston and Kaidey Bertini, as well as 3 great-granddaughters, Madeline and Avery Hoskinson and Morgan Shipley.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Eloise Pound; grandson, Austin Jhase Pound Bertini; siblings, Walter, Carl, Don, Darwin, Ray, Helen, Homer and June.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020