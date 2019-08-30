|
Harriet A. Allison
- - Harriet A. Allison, born on 7/1/1927 passed at home in the loving care of her children on August 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents William and Sarah Powell, her loving husband of 840 years (as he often told friends who asked how long they had been married), William J Allison. She will be deeply missed by her children, Gary (Lani) Allison, Susan Midei and Gregory Allison; grandchildren Ronald Bryant (Becky), Heather (Adam) Collins, her favorite nephew Robert Powell, and great grandchildren, grand dogs Skittles, Arnie and Tater as well as her second family: Ron and Judy Yerian and their children Jeff, Matthew, Jason and the 3M's. Mom is at peace and together again with Dad.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Central Ohio 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055 or the .
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 30, 2019