Harriet Cameron
Buckeye Lake - Harriet Ann Cameron, 81, of Buckeye Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, May 22, 2020 at her home with her family at her side. She was born January 24, 1939 in Wellston, the daughter of the late Carroll and Helen (Lindauer) Holzapfel.
Harriet worked for Harts/Big Bear for over twenty years, was co-owner of Russ's Auto Sales in Newark; and retired as a medical records specialist with Ortho/Neuro consultants in Columbus. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, was a great cook, and loved to play cards.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Russell Cameron of Buckeye Lake, daughters Carol (David) Tolbert of Lancaster, Cheryl Large of Buckeye Lake, grandchildren Shawn (Noelle) Tolbert, Nick (Greg) Tolbert, Randall (Amy) Williams, Evan (Taylor) Williams, great grandchildren Caitlin and Morgan, Kamryn and Paisley, Tripp and Tregg, Bella and Gabe; her sister Jan (Ron) Woodrum; sister-in-law Bessie Angles; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Russell E Cameron and her sister Iva Jean (Hal) Collins.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. A maximum of 20 guests can be received at one time and masks must be worn in the funeral home. Graveside Services will follow on Wednesday, May 27 at 12:00 Noon in the Fairmont Cemetery, Jackson.
Floral tributes will be welcome or memorial contributions may be directed to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Harriet and her family.
Published in the Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020