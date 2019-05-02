Resources
1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alexandria - Harriet Nadine Briggs, 96, of Alexandria, passed away April 30, 2019. Harriet was born May 27, 1922 to Hermas and Iva (Hall) Lough. She was a member of the Pataskala Methodist Church. Harriet was a member of the Whanetta Chapter of the Eastern Stars. She was also of the Model A Club in Newark, Ohio and the AACA. She was married to James for 66 years. Harriet will be deeply missed by her; daughter Connie (Philip) Smith; grandchildren Philip (Allyson) Smith, Jason (Lora) Smith; great-grandchildren Ella, Clara, Alaina, Evan, Rachel, Katie Smith, Clair, Lydia, Case, Cannon Fink along with many other family and friends. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 sisters and a brother. Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Licking Historical Society. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 2, 2019
