Harriett Messick
Granville - A graveside service celebrating the life of Harriett L. Messick, 88, of Granville, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with Rev. Jeff Smith as celebrant.
Harriett passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio, in Newark. She was born in Newark to the late Curtis and Faye Wells.
A 1950 graduate of Granville High School, Harriett was employed by Granville Schools as a teacher's aide, had over 300 customers as a Mary Kay Cosmetics Consultant, and was most importantly a dedicated wife and full-time mother.
A member of Centenary United Methodist Church and their women's group, Harriett was known as a conversationalist, people person, and busy homemaker. She cherished her grandchildren and loved everything about them.
Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Sondra and Harry Hottinger and Holly and Michael Maloy daughter-in-law, Julie Todd Messick; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Hilma Timmons, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Harriett was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald F. Messick; son Rodney Messick; daughter, Sally Messick; and sister, Maxine Wright.
Memorial contribution may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, Granville, OH 43023.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
.