Harriett R. (Winter) Clark
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for Harriett R. (Winter) Clark, 90, of Newark, who passed away July 26, 2020, at Hearth Brook. She was born October 21, 1929, in Vanatta, OH, to the late Roy and Louise (Bline) Winter.
Harriett was a member of the St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church and retired after 32 years from State Farm.
She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Clark of Newark, and Richard A. (Susan) Clark of Texas; daughter, Pamela S. Rittenhouse of Newark; brothers, Fred Winter and David (Kathy) Winter; sister, Mary (Paul) Ritchey; grandchildren, Rob (Sandy) Clark, Josh Clark, Todd Clark, Katie (Sean) Forsha, and Travis (Cindy) Rittenhouse; step-grandchildren, Chris and Derick Hoy; several great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Clark; son, John A. Clark, and sister, Minnie (Dick) Field and Shirley (Albert) Ashbrook.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2569 Mt. Vernon Rd. Newark, Ohio 43055.
