1/1
Harriett R. (Winter) Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriett R. (Winter) Clark

NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for Harriett R. (Winter) Clark, 90, of Newark, who passed away July 26, 2020, at Hearth Brook. She was born October 21, 1929, in Vanatta, OH, to the late Roy and Louise (Bline) Winter.

Harriett was a member of the St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church and retired after 32 years from State Farm.

She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Clark of Newark, and Richard A. (Susan) Clark of Texas; daughter, Pamela S. Rittenhouse of Newark; brothers, Fred Winter and David (Kathy) Winter; sister, Mary (Paul) Ritchey; grandchildren, Rob (Sandy) Clark, Josh Clark, Todd Clark, Katie (Sean) Forsha, and Travis (Cindy) Rittenhouse; step-grandchildren, Chris and Derick Hoy; several great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Clark; son, John A. Clark, and sister, Minnie (Dick) Field and Shirley (Albert) Ashbrook.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2569 Mt. Vernon Rd. Newark, Ohio 43055.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved