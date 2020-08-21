1/1
Harry Clark
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Clark

Hebron - Harry George "Huck" Clark, 83, of Hebron, passed away peacefully after a period of declining heath. He was born November 22, 1936, in Coshocton, the son of the late Neville and Gladys (Dencer) Clark. He was a graduate of Plainfield High School, class of 1954.

Huck worked as an Ohio State Highway Patrolman for 14 years, then as the Hebron Police Chief for many years. In retirement, he worked for the Courtesy Ambulance Service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping and gardening.

He is survived by his daughter Debbie (Alan) Clark-Jones, his grandson Cameron Aranita, Nephews Tom Tucker Clark, Jim Clark, nieces Colleen Ray and Jami Griffith, great nephew Justin Clark and great-great nephew Tucker Clark; along with his canine companion "Levi".

In addition to his parents, Huck was preceded in death by his son Doug in 1991, his wife Joan in 2016, his brothers Douglas (Trudy), and Tom (Barbara) Clark.

Due to COVID 19, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life (Pending Health Dept. approval) will be held at the Hebron Legion Hall, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to Cat Welfare Association, 741 Wetmore Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Huck and his family.

Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of care and comfort for his family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hebron Legion Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved