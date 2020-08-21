Harry Clark
Hebron - Harry George "Huck" Clark, 83, of Hebron, passed away peacefully after a period of declining heath. He was born November 22, 1936, in Coshocton, the son of the late Neville and Gladys (Dencer) Clark. He was a graduate of Plainfield High School, class of 1954.
Huck worked as an Ohio State Highway Patrolman for 14 years, then as the Hebron Police Chief for many years. In retirement, he worked for the Courtesy Ambulance Service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping and gardening.
He is survived by his daughter Debbie (Alan) Clark-Jones, his grandson Cameron Aranita, Nephews Tom Tucker Clark, Jim Clark, nieces Colleen Ray and Jami Griffith, great nephew Justin Clark and great-great nephew Tucker Clark; along with his canine companion "Levi".
In addition to his parents, Huck was preceded in death by his son Doug in 1991, his wife Joan in 2016, his brothers Douglas (Trudy), and Tom (Barbara) Clark.
Due to COVID 19, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life (Pending Health Dept. approval) will be held at the Hebron Legion Hall, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to Cat Welfare Association, 741 Wetmore Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Huck and his family.
