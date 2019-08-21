|
|
Harry Dague
Johnstown - Harry Horton Dague, 83, better known as Dick, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born May 26, 1936 to the late Earl Sr. and Aliex (Tharp) Dague in Jersey Township. A life resident of Johnstown. A member of the Masons, Scottish Rite and Shriners. He coached cross country at Johnstown Monroe High School (boys and girls). He retired from Rockwell after 30 plus years. Enjoyed downhill skiing, tennis, fencing and ran several marathons, including the Chicago Marathon. Volunteered at events through the Masons and as an usher at the Ohio Theater. People found Dick to be witty and kind and devoted to friends and family. Dick is survived by his children, Diana Dague McCorkle, Susan (Tim) Walland and Rick (Michelle) Dague; grandchildren, Andrea (Jason) Beals; great-grandchildren, Madyson and Mason and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Richard Curtis Dague; sisters, Waunita Dague, Dorothy Hughes, Doris Peters, Bonnie Loomis, Lalah Meeker and Bertha Smith; brothers, Earl Dague Jr. and Thomas Dague. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. Masonic Lodge ceremony will conclude calling hours at 7:30 pm. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Corey Campbell officiating. Dick will be laid to rest at Green Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055 in Dick's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 21, 2019