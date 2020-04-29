|
|
Harry K. "Sonny" Sensabaugh, Jr.
Newark - Harry K. "Sonny" Sensabaugh, Jr., age 71, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 11, 1948 in Newark, Ohio to the late Dorothy M. (Vance) and Harry K. Sensabaugh, Sr.
Sonny was a 1966 graduate of Licking Valley High School. After high school he began work with United Sheet Metal in Circleville for two years. He then joined the United States Army, fought for his country from 1968-70 during the Vietnam War. He then returned to his job at United Sheet Metal, where he worked in shipping and receiving for the next forty years. Sonny was a dedicated member of the American Legion #85, V.F.W. Post #1060 and Newark Eagles - Licking Aerie #387.
He is survived by two caring sisters, Karen (Gary) Bevard of St. Louisville and Linda (Gene) Crawmer of Newark; a son, Scott (Ruth) Sensabaugh of Westminster, Colorado; very special grandson, Liam Sensabaugh; friends, Dixie Cayton, Carol Mehl, Tricia Wilson and many others; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sonny is also survived by his fur babies, two dogs, "Jack and Jill"; and an ornery kitten named "Kacy".
Per Sonny's wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street is assisting the Sensabaugh family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sonny's name to the Alexandria Animal Hospital, Inc. 2367 Johnstown-Alexandria Road, Alexandria, Ohio 43001 or to the Animal Care Center at Granville, 1764 Columbus Road, Granville, Ohio 43023. Please remember Trisha's Rescue when making your donation.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Sensabaugh family.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020