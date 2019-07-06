|
Harvey Eugene Prichard
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Harvey Eugene Prichard, 81, of Newark, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Monday, July 8, 2019, with Fr. Michael Nimocks as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Somerset.
Harvey, a graduate of New Lexington High School, died at his home with his wife by his side on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in New Lexington, Ohio on October 22, 1937 to the late Frank and Freda (Grannon) Prichard.
Harvey was retired from Owens Corning and was also a former employee of the Roper Corporation. As a longtime parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church, Harvey spent many hours working in the parish gardens, a hobby which he thoroughly enjoyed. He loved to spend time outdoors fishing, golfing, and mushroom hunting with his best friend and best man, Ken Carney. He looked forward to attending his New Lexington class reunions and was also a member of Lake Isabella. Above all, Harvey embodied the heart of a caregiver which he demonstrated daily with his unwavering devotion to his daughter, Beth.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years, Ruth (Hammer) Prichard, his children, Tina Marie (Chris) Roberts of Frazeysburg, Beth Ann Prichard of Newark, and Mary Rene (David) Just of Westerville; four grandchildren; Chad Alan Roberts (Kari Grimes) of Dayton, Joshua Scott (Alejandra) Roberts of Newark, Daniel Eugene Just of Upper Arlington, and Mark Ross Just of Westerville; sisters, Mary Lou Murray and Carolyn (Ronald) Miller; and many nieces and nephews. Harvey is also survived by his dedicated caregivers that that have provided support and care these last several years.
In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Prichard; and sister, Rose Marie (Rodney) Wollenburg; and his brother-in-law, Richard Murray.
Published in the Advocate on July 6, 2019