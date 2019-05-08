|
|
Harvey Pion, 88, of Reynoldsburg, went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2019. Harvey was born on December 30, 1930. He retired from Owens Fiber Glass in Granville.
He is preceded in death by loving wife of 65 years, Margaret "Peg" Pion; parents Valmore and Loretta Pion; brothers Russell, Edward, and Nelson; sister Marcie; sister in law Priscilla.
He is survived by children Margaret "Peggy" (Gary) Rappenecker, Susan (Larry) Tierney, Jim (Julianne) Pion, and Chris (Susan) Pion; brothers Larry (Dorothy) and Richard (Yen); sister in laws Yvette, Theresa, and Shirley (Ed) Burke; brother in law Roland; grandchildren Ethan (Heather), Megan (Brent), Nicole (Trevor), Melissa (Charlie), Michelle, James (Stephanie), Forest (Aubrianne), Harrison, Hunter, and Cooper; great-grandchildren Abigail, Brenden, Connor, Mia, Jordan, Colsen, Savannah, and Liam; many more extended family and friends.
Harvey's memorial service will be held at 7pm on Friday, May 10, at Wesley Ridge Chapel, 2225 Taylor Park Drive, Reynoldsburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice or Wesley Ridge at the address listed above. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on May 8, 2019