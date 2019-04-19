|
Harvey W. Lescalleet
Pataskala - Harvey W. "HB" Lescalleet, 83, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on April 15, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Family visitation will be April 26, 2019 from 2:00-3:00pm at Wagram United Methodist Church, 9535 Mink Street SW, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068. The memorial service to follow the visitation at 3pm, Romeo V Velasco officiating.
Harvey was born in Newark, Ohio to Harvey E. and Ura Pearl Shepherd-Lescalleet-Mitchell on December 1, 1935. He was a 1953 graduate of Newark High School, and Fort Wayne Bible College graduate in 1955. He was a military veteran of the U.S. Army and was awarded the Sharpshooter and Marksman Badges. He worked as a Vocational-Pastor from 1962-1993; at Mt Carmel Christian Union Church 1964 - 1976 and assisted where requested thru 1993. He was continuously involved in church related activities.
Harvey was preceded in death by parent, siblings: Ralph Lescalleet, Helen Louise Lescalleet, C Ruth Lescalleet Miller Romine, Carl Lescalleet, and son Curtis Lescalleet. He is survived by Children: Carey (Nelvin) Young; Craig (Genevieve) Lescalleet; Grandchildren: Cohrin Dartt, Tyler (Annie) Dartt, Zachary Lescalleet, and Abigail Lescalleet; Great Grandchild: Alayna Dartt. Niece Cynthia (James) Nemeth and great-nephew Christopher (Noel) Nemeth.
Memorial Gifts may be sent to Wagram United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Schoedinger Heart & Hope Hilltop Chapel.
Interment will be in Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 19, 2019