Hawanna Lou Disbennett
Newark - Hawanna Lou Disbennett, age 75, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). Hawanna was born September 20, 1943 in Newark, Ohio to the late Gayth Roy and the late Marjorie (Bebout) Sloan.
Hawanna was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, painting and loved animals. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Ronda L. Freeman (Jacob Chrisley), Bud (Carol) Freeman and Billy (Summer) Freeman, all of Newark; grandchildren, Cheryl Loughman (Adam Rector), Jerry Loughman, Jr. (Mandy), Carl (Clara) Berkshire, Jessica Persley, Jennifer Freeman, Coby Freeman, Heath Penley, Aaron Freeman, Becky Freeman, Scotty Van Voorhis and Krista Maines; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Butch (Alice) Roy of Chatham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Thomas E. Disbennett, who died October 25, 2016; a son, Russy Schimpf, Jr. in 2008; and by a granddaughter, Nikki Baker.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street, Newark.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Hawanna or to sign an online guest book.
Published in the Advocate on May 24, 2019