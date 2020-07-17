Hazel W. Markle
Heath - A private gathering of family and friends will celebrate the life of Hazel Wauneta Markle, age 91, of Heath, on Monday, August 20, in the mausoleum at Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dave Mason officiating.
Hazel passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. She was born April 29, 1929 in Old Washington, Ohio to the late Brady and Eva (Sparrowgrove) Dailey.
Hazel had been a long-time member of Heath Church of Christ. She was good natured, loved to laugh, and had a wonderful recognizable laugh. She enjoyed camping in her travel trailer with her late husband, Hershel. Hazel was one who was always impeccably dressed and the one who hosted the family for the holidays. She also liked working in her flower garden. Most of all she loved her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda S. (Richard) Hicks; a brother, Frank Dailey; three sisters, Jose Cronk, Betty Sutton and Sandy Van Etten; three grandchildren, Randy S. (Shannon) Hicks, Lisa Marie Hicks and Jason W. (Susan) Markle; four great grandchildren, James Markle, Andrew Markle, Katrina Markle and Brady Hicks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel J. Markle (2012); a son, James Markle; four brothers, Donald Dailey, James Dailey, John Dailey and Thomas Dailey; and a sister, Dorothy Carpenter.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Markle family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Hazel's memory to the Heath Church of Christ,1331 Chapel Way, Heath, Ohio 43056.
