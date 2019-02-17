|
Heather Riley
Newark - Heather Ann Riley, 61, of Newark, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. She was born September 29, 1957 in Newark to James and Rebecca (Dyer) McCualsky.
Heather had a strong-willed personality and was never afraid to say what she thought. She enjoyed shopping, especially on QVC and Old Navy.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Stephen Riley; three children, Grant Riley of Orient, OH, Jacob Riley (Brandy) of St. Louisville, OH, and Jami Cole (Douglas) of Maricopa, AZ; six grandchildren, Caterina, Jordan, Madison, Isaac, Hannah, and Kyleigh; her mother, Rebecca McCualsky; and three siblings.
She was preceded in death by her father, James.
Memorial contributions may be made in Heather's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
No funeral services will be held.
