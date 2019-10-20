|
Heber Paul "Whitey" White
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Heber Paul "Whitey" White, 84, of Newark, will be held at Spring Hills Baptist Church, 10:30 A.M., on the date of his birth, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, with Pastor Tom Pound officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Heber, a United States Army Veteran, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Franklin Township, Ohio, on October 22, 1934, to the late Noble and Verna (Wallace) White.
Heber was a 1952 graduate of Jackson High School and was retired from the Newark Air Force Base where he worked for 31 years as an Electronic Technician & Instrument Quality Control Inspector.
Heber first and foremost was a follower of Jesus Christ. He was a member of Spring Hills Baptist Church where he faithfully studied with his Bible Study Group. As a hobby, Heber became interested in genealogy and devoted many hours to researching his family history. He also enjoyed golfing, woodworking, the outdoors, watching sports and listening to old country music.
Heber was a loving husband, an involved father, an amazing grandfather and great-grandfather. He was family-centered, patriotic and enjoyed the simple things in life. There are truly no words to describe how much he will be missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
Heber is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly (Harkai) White; his children, Denise (Paul) Henderson of East Peoria, Illinois, Grace (Mark) Wagner of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and James White and fiancé, Melissa Poulton, of Thornville, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer (Daniel) Elias, Amber (Brian) Buss, and Brianne Henderson of Central Illinois, and Chance White and Jordan Poulton of Thornville, Ohio; his great-grandson, Dylan Buss of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Heber was preceded in death by his half siblings, Ernest (Evlyn) White and Geneva Fedo-White.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 2-4 P.M., Monday, October 21, 2019, or before the service on Tuesday at SPRING HILLS BAPTIST CHURCH from 9:30-10:15 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Heber's name be made to Spring Hills Baptist Church, 1820 Newark Granville Road, Granville, Ohio 43023.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019