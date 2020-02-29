|
Helen Betty Pierce
Granville - Helen Betty Pierce, age 92, of Granville, went to be with The Lord on February 28, 2020 at Middleton Senior Living in Granville, Ohio where she had been a resident. She was born August 18, 1927 in Marion, Ohio to the late Lowry V. Smith and Ann V. (Shafer) Smith.
Holding a strong Christian faith, Helen loved to play the piano at Linwood Baptist Church and Heath Christian Union Church. In her younger years, she performed for the local U.S. troops as a singer and tap dancer, whether solo or with her partner as one of The Taylor Sisters. She was an excellent entertainer, and a much in demand euchre player when playing cards with her friends. Helen was also an avid and devoted fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.
She met her husband at the young age of fifteen, Roger Pierce, who was then seventeen years old, in Mendlewoods, an Ohio grocery store, while buying strawberries - it was love at first site. On their first date, they walked to the local movie theatre where they watched "Always in My Heart". They were friends and dated until Roger joined the Navy in 1943. After exchanging many love letters, and while on a short leave, Helen and Roger were married in Greenup, Kentucky on February 13, 1945.
Helen deeply loved her children, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Helen also enjoyed playing Left-Right-Center when all the family was together. Family was everything to her.
She is survived by four sons, Lowry Pierce of Heath, Robert (Virginia) Pierce of Newark, Mike (Tami) Pierce of Heath and Tom (Linda) Pierce of Heath; three daughters, Mary Ann (Jim) Green of Heath, Debbie Haire of Bexley and Janice (Dale) Church of Pataskala; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Roger Pierce (2014); and a brother, Walter Rogers.
The Pierce family will receive family and friends from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.
A private burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
