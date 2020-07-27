1/
Helen E. Cornell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen E. Cornell

SOMERSET - Helen E. Cornell, 97, of Somerset, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

Helen was born November 9, 1922 near Somerset on the home farm, the daughter of the late James A. and Anna Johnson Pargeon.

She was a 1940 graduate of Somerset High School, and a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. She was employed by Western Electric and Newark Air Force Base and was an avid Euchre player.

Helen is survived by one daughter, Nancy K. (Mike) Newman of Bellville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Alicia (John) Clouse of Somerset, Becky (David) Bennett of Glenford, Jessica (Bobby) Myers of Lancaster, Chris (Vicky) Newman of Mt. Healthy, and Beth (Tim) Beck of Huron, Ohio; 14 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Ann Cornell of Lancaster.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon D. Cornell; one son, Paul V. Cornell; two sisters, Mildred Beem and Frances Johnson; and four brothers, Carl, Albert, James and Raymond Pargeon.

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Somerset Cemetery.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved