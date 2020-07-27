Helen E. CornellSOMERSET - Helen E. Cornell, 97, of Somerset, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.Helen was born November 9, 1922 near Somerset on the home farm, the daughter of the late James A. and Anna Johnson Pargeon.She was a 1940 graduate of Somerset High School, and a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. She was employed by Western Electric and Newark Air Force Base and was an avid Euchre player.Helen is survived by one daughter, Nancy K. (Mike) Newman of Bellville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Alicia (John) Clouse of Somerset, Becky (David) Bennett of Glenford, Jessica (Bobby) Myers of Lancaster, Chris (Vicky) Newman of Mt. Healthy, and Beth (Tim) Beck of Huron, Ohio; 14 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Ann Cornell of Lancaster.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon D. Cornell; one son, Paul V. Cornell; two sisters, Mildred Beem and Frances Johnson; and four brothers, Carl, Albert, James and Raymond Pargeon.There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Somerset Cemetery.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.