Helen Juanita Proctor
Newark - A graveside service celebrating the life of Helen Juanita Proctor, age 94, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Newark Memorial Gardens, 4244 Marion Road NE in Newark, with Elder Leon Brown officiating. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
Helen was born September 9, 1926 in Cotula, Tennessee to the late Calvin Peterson and Margaret Mae "Maggie" (Christian) Williams. She passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the home of her son, Kerry, and daughter-in-law, Alice, surrounded by her immediate family.
Helen was a member of the Newark Seventh Day Adventist Church where she served as a volunteer at the church's community service center for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and reading.
She is survived by her son, Kerry L. (Alice) Proctor of Newark; daughter, Valerie Jean (Proctor) Harmon (James Grant) of Newark; grandchildren, Jodie (Butch) Grimm, April (Ben) Terrill, Angie (Jason) Treadway, Darin Rinker-Scarffol (Bob) and Franklin Rinker; eight great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Rod) Acord of Newark, Charles (Jackie) Johnson, Jr. of Kendall Park, New Jersey and James Johnson of Newark; twelve step-great-grandchildren; sister, Erma Williams Dane of Carbon Hill, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Theodore Proctor, whom she married April 30, 1946 and who passed away on January 14, 2016; a great-granddaughter, Jasey Treadway; three brothers, Clint, Roger and Robert Williams; and a sister, Eva Faye Williams Freeman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058. Special thanks to nurses Tangela and Crystal for their excellent care.
