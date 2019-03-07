Helen L. Thompson



Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Helen L. Thompson, age 89, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.



Inurnment will immediately follow in Licking Cemetery.



Helen passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Alter Care Newark South in Newark, Ohio. She was born June 15, 1929 in Newark, Ohio to the late William R. and Nellie B. (McKean) Young.



Helen worked as a long-distance telephone operator for the Tell & Tell Company and Southern Bell Telephone. She was a devoted member of Neal Avenue United Methodist Church, Buckeye Lake Senior Citizens Club, the Silver Club at Zerger Hall and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #85. She will be remembered as a kind and caring woman who was always there to help others.



She is survived by her children, Karen Thompson of New Bern, North Carolina, William Thompson of Florida, Roger Thompson of Newark, Louis (Lisa) Thompson of Missouri, David Thompson of Hartsville, South Carolina and Tim Thompson of Lewisburg, Tennessee;



grandchildren, Jennifer, Allan and his wife, Natasha, Adam (Jackie Heck); great-grandchildren, Peyton, Nathan, Nicholas, David, Jennifer, Jacob, Weston and Gabriel.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard L. Thompson, whom she married on February 27, 1949; and a grandson, Chad Brown.



Family and friends are welcome to call prior to the service, from (9-10:30 a.m.) on Saturday, May 4, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.



Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to Neal Avenue United Methodist Church, 12 Neal Avenue, Newark, Ohio 43055.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Thompson family. Published in the Advocate from Mar. 7 to Apr. 28, 2019