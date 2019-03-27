Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:30 PM
Altercare Newark North,
151 Price Rd
Newark, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Hess


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen M. Hess Obituary
Helen M. Hess

Newark - Helen M. Hess, born Feb. 4, 1946 passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 in Newark, OH. Survived by her children, James (Carrie) Hess, James (Anna) Hess, Bobbie (Ron) Butler; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Helen was the President of the Resident Counsel at Altercare Newark North. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life to be held at 5:30pm on Thursday, March 28 2019 at Altercare Newark North, 151 Price Rd., Newark, OH 43055. Flowers can be delivered directly to Altercare Newark North or donations can be made in Helen's honor to Bella Care Hospice http://www.celebratelife-foundation.net/pages/donate.aspx. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Helen M. Hess.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.