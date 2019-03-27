|
Helen M. Hess
Newark - Helen M. Hess, born Feb. 4, 1946 passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 in Newark, OH. Survived by her children, James (Carrie) Hess, James (Anna) Hess, Bobbie (Ron) Butler; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Helen was the President of the Resident Counsel at Altercare Newark North. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life to be held at 5:30pm on Thursday, March 28 2019 at Altercare Newark North, 151 Price Rd., Newark, OH 43055. Flowers can be delivered directly to Altercare Newark North or donations can be made in Helen's honor to Bella Care Hospice http://www.celebratelife-foundation.net/pages/donate.aspx. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Helen M. Hess.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019