Helen Park
Granville - Helen K. Park, 100, of Granville, formerly of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Kendal at Granville. She was born in Rockford, Illinois to the late Axel and Ruth Axelson.
A graduate of Lindblom High School in Chicago, Helen met and married her husband, Robert C. Park, Sr., her husband of 49 years. Together they raised three children. After Bob retired, they lived on St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. Helen enjoyed dancing to the big bands, traveling, and spending time boating on the Chesapeake Bay, and sailing on the waters around the Caribbean. She had an independent spirit, was a voracious reader, and sharpened her mind by doing New York Times crossword puzzles. Her legacy was one of kindness, humor, insatiable curiosity, generosity, humility, and concern for others and our planet.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Robert and Susan Park (Silver Spring, Maryland), David and Carolyn Park (Stephens City, Virginia) and Meredith Needham (Granville); eight grandchildren (including Bethany Needham), and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert who died in 1990, her son-in-law, Robert Needham, and sisters, Ruth, Margaret, Elsa, and Sylvia.
A private graveside service will be held at Crownsville Maryland Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 or Salvation Army, 250 E. Main St., Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 8, 2019