Helen Rebecca "Becky" (Evans) Price
Newark - On the morning of Monday, February 11th, 2019, Helen Rebecca "Becky" (Evans) Price found peace after her year-long battle with cancer. She was met in Heaven by her furry four-legged children, Droopy and Roscoe Price, her fathers, Richard E. Evans and Walter C. Williams, and her younger sister, Pamela Williams. Becky was born on August 11th, 1957 in Newark, Ohio. She was lovingly cared for by her husband, James "Jim" Price and faithful basset hound, Daisy, both of whom graciously allowed her family to visit with her and tend to her needs around the clock during her final days.
The days before she left this world, Becky was surrounded by everyone who deeply loved and cared for her. This included her husband; son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Rick" and Lisa Evans; granddaughter, Kirstin Evans; sisters, Patricia "Patty" (John) Denune and Betty Jo (Ben) Yoak; nieces Hilary (Ashish) Kalra and Jessica (Ricky) Walker; and nephew, Alex Denune. She was also loved by her grandson Corey (Liz) Porter and great-grandchildren Jesse, Riley and Rosalie Porter; niece Pamela Yoak; nephews Matthew (Cait) Yoak and Justin (Victoria) Yoak; and great nieces Hailey Kinser, Alice Denune, and Liberty Heimerl. She took her last breaths with her husband, daughter-in-law and beloved granddaughter near her side. Becky's family is forever grateful to Dr. Gabriel Tinoco at The James Cancer Center of OSU, Licking Memorial Hospital, and Hospice of Central Ohio for their excellent care.
Becky retired from DFAS in December of 2018. During her illness, she was blessed with calls and visits from many of her coworkers and friends. She will be remembered by all who knew her as an avid reader, a lover of all animals, a supreme gardener and decorator, and a fiercely loyal wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. Becky was a loving and generous soul who shared a special bond with her granddaughter, Kirstin, and niece, Hilary. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones who will keep her spirit alive in all that they do.
Becky's wish of donating her body to science was fulfilled in the hope of helping researchers find a cure for her rare cancer and other diseases. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Becky's honor at Victory Christian Center, 1092 Church Street in Newark on Saturday, March 2nd. Friends are invited to visit and reminisce from 1:00 to 3:00, with a service being held at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, Becky and her family ask that donations be made to , the Licking County Animal Shelter or Hospice of Central Ohio.
