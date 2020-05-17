|
|
Helen Reding
Granville - Helen Rose (Klein) Reding, 93, born in Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully at her home in Granville, OH while surrounded by her adoring family. Helen was welcomed into heaven on May 15, 2020 to be reunited with her husband, John Reding, a reunion that she has awaited patiently for 33 years. She has also been reunited with her dear granddaughter, Katie Hoben; loving son-in law, Robert Becher; and many other loved ones.
Helen was blessed to be a part of a large extended family that brought her much love and laughter. She spent her 93 years surrounded by those who loved her, including her sister-in-law, Marum Reding of Chicago/Granville; her six adoring children (and spouses), Mary (Dean) Winslow of North Ridgeville, OH; John (Kathy) Reding of Kokomo, IN; Sue (Richard) Hoben; Chris (Robert) Becher; Jim (Kim) Reding of Granville, OH; Laura (Pam Cosner) Reding of Carroll, OH; as well as her 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Her days were filled with what she loved most, God and her family. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor where she could be found in a pew every Saturday night and while celebrating numerous sacraments. As the matriarch of her family, affectionately known as Team Reding, she will be remembered for her unwavering faith, selflessness, and nurturing and loving heart; as well as her feistiness, quick-wit, and dishing out frequent but well-deserved smacks in the arm. Her love for her family had no limits, creating a lifetime of memories in her favorite places such as annual vacations to Florida, weekends at Apple Valley Lake, while also at home for holiday gatherings, and countless get-togethers filled with food, conversations and laughter.
Helen was a true disciple and had an amazing gift for making all in her life feel and know true, unconditional love. To know her was to love her and to be loved by her was to know God. Heaven has gained a true angel. Helen will be terribly missed, and her family will await for their reunion in heaven. As she always said, "the best is yet to come."
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: The V Foundation for Cancer Research, online at jimmyv.org; Pets Without Parents, online at www.petswithoutparents.net; , online at and Masses at St. Edward the Confessor of Granville, Ohio.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 17 to May 18, 2020