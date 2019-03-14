|
Helen V. George
THORNVILLE -
A graveside funeral service, celebrating the life of Helen V. George, 98, of Thornville, will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville, with Pastor Ron Grubb officiating.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville.
Helen was born in Thornville, Ohio on May 26, 1920 to the late Angus and Hazel (Helser) Long. She passed away at Altercare Nursing Home in Thornville on March 12, 2019.
Helen was born and lived on their dairy farm. She milked every day and cared for all the calves and cows, along with any other animal that came along. Her and her husband started a welding and repair shop in the 1950's, which grew into George's Repair, which she did all the bookkeeping and records until 2016. Helen avidly used her IPad, communicating through Facebook with her family and friends.
She enjoyed flowers and sewing doll clothes for her granddaughters. She also enjoyed the history of the Village of Thornville and kept detailed records and pictures of events in the community. Her memory was excellent up to the day she passed, sharing stories of events and families from years gone by. Grandchildren were always the light of her life, she adored each one and was always interested in their activities.
Survivors include a son, David L. (Sally) George; daughter, Jane (Mark) Kennedy; grandchildren David L. (Galene) George Jr., Donald L. George, Daphne (Zach) Davis, Dee (Charles) Sode, Mindy (Chad) McCandlish, and Megan (JB) Miller; great grandchildren, Dusty, (Steve) Boyer, Dallas (Ashley) George, Katherine Smith, Samantha Smith, Mackenzie Davis, Austin Sode, Dakota Sode, Kennedy McCandlish, Kaley McCandlish, Kinze Miller, and Kasen Miller; great great grandchildren, Nathaniel Boncowski, Kayla Boyer, Jacksin George and Zoey George; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas L. George in 1969.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Helen to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, Ohio 43113. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 14, 2019