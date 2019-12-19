|
Helen Weber
Newark - A funeral service for Helen W. Weber, 94 of Newark will be held Monday December 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. noon in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street with Pastor Mark Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Newark Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be observed from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Weber passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the Inn at SharonBrooke. She was born July 24, 1925 in Zanesville to Clarence and Blanche (Denbow) Stimpert.
She was a graduate of Lewisville High School. She had volunteered at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was a Brownies Leader for the Girl Scouts. Helen had been a member and attended both the Alexandria United Methodist Church in Alexandria and Wright Memorial United Methodist Church in Newark. She and her husband enjoyed traveling during their retirement. She spent many hours creating quilts and cross stitching. She was an excellent cook and baker.
She is survived by her children, Joyce (Ron) Butcher of Newark, Linda Miller of Johnstown, Gregory (Cheryl) Weber of Medina; grandchildren, Craig Weber, Melissa Weber, Carmen Arter, Travis (Kim) Arter, Justin (Megan) Butcher, Meghan (Howie) Bretz; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Sam Stimpert of Mt. Vernon; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Earl R. Weber, in 2014; brothers, Vernon Stimpert, Bobby Stimpert; sister, Mildred Highman.
The family request memorial contributions to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430 Newark, OH 43058-0430. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019