|
|
Henry Thomas Asher
Henry Thomas Asher, loving husband and father, is now in the presence of his Heavenly Father. He was born on April 6, 1943 and died October 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jean; sons, Tommy, Eric, Joel (wife Jessica); grandchildren, Carmen, Keira, & Eli; family, Robert Robertson, Don Nobilucci, Larry Nobilucci, Jim & Rita Ashbrook, Cheryl Robertson; nieces and nephew, Dr. Samuel Nobilucci, Tony (Kaitlyn) Ashbrook, Nick (Monica) Ashbrook, Corrie Nobilucci, Gina(Mike) Bomgardner, Joey Nobilucci, Joseph (Jennifer) Robertson, Travis (Joey) Robertson; Preceded in death by Alice (Charles) Black, Dr. Joseph & Anna Robertson, Joseph C Robertson.
There will be a private graveside service at Green Hill Cemetery for the family.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 18, 2019