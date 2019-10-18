Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Asher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Thomas Asher


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Thomas Asher Obituary
Henry Thomas Asher

Henry Thomas Asher, loving husband and father, is now in the presence of his Heavenly Father. He was born on April 6, 1943 and died October 15, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jean; sons, Tommy, Eric, Joel (wife Jessica); grandchildren, Carmen, Keira, & Eli; family, Robert Robertson, Don Nobilucci, Larry Nobilucci, Jim & Rita Ashbrook, Cheryl Robertson; nieces and nephew, Dr. Samuel Nobilucci, Tony (Kaitlyn) Ashbrook, Nick (Monica) Ashbrook, Corrie Nobilucci, Gina(Mike) Bomgardner, Joey Nobilucci, Joseph (Jennifer) Robertson, Travis (Joey) Robertson; Preceded in death by Alice (Charles) Black, Dr. Joseph & Anna Robertson, Joseph C Robertson.

There will be a private graveside service at Green Hill Cemetery for the family.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now