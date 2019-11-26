|
|
Heraldine "Dee" M. Hartman
Newark - Heraldine "Dee" M. Hartman, 90, of Newark passed away on November 24, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. She was born on February 3, 1929 in Millersport to the late Harold H. and Ethel I. (Miller) Castle.
Dee was a member of Licking County Ohio Horseman's Council and the Country Music Association. She enjoyed raising Appaloosa and Arbian horses and German Shepherd and Cocker Spaniel dogs.
She is survived by her son, Chris Luthi; daughters, Jackie Lynn (Kevin) Jandt, Linda (Robby) Kyle and Carol Luthi; four grandchildren, Lisa, Joey, Shakayla and Jackson; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Ray Dean; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Richard, Robert and Larry Castle; sisters, Eunice Adell and Elizabeth Toth.
A memorial gathering will be held in the Spring.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019