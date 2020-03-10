|
Herbert A. Odle
Newark - Herbert A. Odle, age 94, passed away on March 10th 2020 at 12:25am in the care of the wonderful hospice staff at Liking Memorial Hospital. He passed peacefully in the presence of family while hearing the word of God. He was born on June 18th 1925 to Arnold and Sarah Odle. He earned his Bachelor and Master degrees from the University of Illinois and his MBA from Xavier University. Herb served in World War II in the 86th Blackhawk Infantry Division and was a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge. After returning from the war, he married the late Thelma Conn in 1949 and they enjoyed 44 years of marriage and the birth of their two children Dennis and Vicki before her passing in 1993. Herb served as the self-appointed historian for Holophane as he worked there for 48 years as Research Manager in the Research and Development department prior to retirement. At the time of his retirement he had 17 United States Patents in his name and more pending. He is responsible for the design of many of the lights that illuminate our roadways and warehouses still today. Mr. Odle was a Fellow of IESNA (Illuminating Engineering Society of North America). He was also a member of the United States National Committee of the International Commission on Illumination (CIE). Herb belonged to the Newark Rotary Club and received his Fifty Year Membership Award on November 5th 2018. He was president of the Rotary Club in 1979. He truly exemplified their motto of "Service before self." as he was one of the most charitable and selfless men who touched the lives of every person he met. He dedicated his life not only to the advancement in illuminating engineering but to our savior and heavenly father Jesus Christ. Those in the congregation at Central Church of Christ, Disciples can attest to his loving nature as he was a member there since 1949.
He is survived by his loving companion, Jean McDonald; his son Dennis Odle of Peachtree City, GA; his daughter Vicki Mazur of San Diego, CA; their respective spouses Sally Odle and Ron Mazur; grandchildren John Odle and his wife Kelsie of Honolulu, HI; Ryan Mazur of Chandler, AZ; Gary Mazur, his wife Randall, and their two children Nathaniel and Samantha Mazur of Phoenix, AZ; and Kelly Ortiz and her husband Dakota of San Diego, CA.
There will be visitation at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark from 2pm-4pm or 6pm-8pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13 at 10:00am at Central Christian Church of Christ, 587 Mt. Vernon Rd., Newark followed by a burial service at Newark Memorial Gardens and return to the church for a luncheon. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020