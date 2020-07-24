1/1
Herman Stoffel
1952 - 2020
Herman Stoffel

Pataskala - Herman Antoine Stoffel, 68, passed away at his home in Pataskala, Ohio, on July 23, 2020. He was born on May 19, 1952, to the late Herman and Ruth Stoffel in Burbank, Calif.

After graduating from Watkins Memorial High School in Pataskala in 1970, Herman attended Bowling Green State University before serving in the U.S. Navy. He lived in Virginia for most of his career, doing Information Technology work for the federal government for more than 25 years at the Internal Revenue Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation, retiring in 2016.

Herman loved sports cars, good music, the ocean and spending time at Virginia Beach with friends. He also enjoyed telling stories and talking politics.

Survivors include sister Libby Eppstein (Ed Dupré); sister-in-law Carol Stoffel; nephews Scott (Gina) and Marc (Anne) Stoffel and their children, Clay and Kennedy Stoffel, and Sydney and Drew Stoffel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruth Stoffel, brother Stephen Stoffel, and niece Katie Bushman.

The family would like to thank his caregiver, Jackie, for her compassion and friendship over the past many months.

At Herman's request, no service will be held. He will be laid to rest at the Pataskala Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Libby Eppstein, Box 911373, Sherman, TX 75091-1313.




Published in Advocate & Advocate from Jul. 24 to Jul. 30, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Sorry to hear about Herman’s passing. It was great to see him at our last class reunion. A great friend who I had lots of fun with.
Larry Flowers
Classmate
