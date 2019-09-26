Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heath United Methodist Church
1149 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Heath United Methodist Church
1149 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hermine Foxall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hermine "Mimi" Foxall


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hermine "Mimi" Foxall Obituary
Hermine "Mimi" Foxall

Heath - Hermine "Mimi" Foxall, age 93, of Heath, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1926 to the late John and Flora (Lichtner) Steinman in Zanesville, OH.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Heath United Methodist Church, 1149 Hebron Rd, Heath, OH 43056. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mimi was a long-time member of Heath United Methodist Church. She spent her life being kind and generous to others. She also volunteered with Licking Memorial Hospital and at Granville Christian Academy.

Mimi is survived by her children, Jacquie Foxall and Jeff (Kerrie) Foxall; grandson, Joel Foxall; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Laura Luth, and special neighbors, Wendy and Dana.

In addition to her parents, Mimi is preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Foxall; 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hermine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now