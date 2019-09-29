|
|
Hester Elizabeth Sharkey
Mesquite - Hester Elizabeth Sharkey, 81, passed away on September 18 , 2019 in her home in Mesquite, NV. Hester was born on August 29, 1938 in Thornport, OH to William H. Hukill and Ethel Eldee Scott. She married Larry E. Sharkey in Richmond, IN on March 2, 1957.
Hester served twenty-eight years as a military wife with her husband, Larry. They were stationed in many places in the United States, and three years in Naples, Italy. Hester loved children, and specialized in Early Childhood Development, and worked as a pre-school teacher for fifteen years. She was active in her children's activities, and helped with Scout's and is a lifelong member of the California PTA. She spent much of her time volunteering for many causes, and was with the Virgin Valley Community Food & Thrift Store in its early stages. When she could, Hester would go play Bingo, and go to the Casa Blanca to play slots. She loved staying in contact with her family, and loved how Facebook helped her stay close to them.
Hester is survived by her husband, Larry Sharkey; her children, Linda (Robert) Murph of St. Augustine, FL, Patricia (Aaron) Woodring of Kokomo, IN, and Michael (Julie) Sharkey of Marana, AZ; her eight grandchildren; her twelve great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Hukill, and her sister, Leona Wolverton.
There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date with her family and close friends. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 29, 2019